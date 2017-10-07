Latest Forecast: Winter Storm Watch

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – The first significant snow for Denver and the Front Range is chugging our way. There is a big batch of cold air from Alaska into central Canada that will begin sinking southward this weekend bringing an abrupt change to our current weather pattern.

Ahead of this system we will have a nice weekend. Westerly down slope winds will be warming our Mile High temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Count on fairly strong winds in the mountains and foothills this weekend.

The cold front should blast through Denver roughly around 9pm Sunday night. Bringing in rain and then changing over to snow by Monday morning. There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for late Sunday into Monday afternoon. Preliminary snow amounts may range from 3 to 6 inches for the metro area and 6 to 12 inches in the foothills and mountains. These amounts may change as we get closer to Sunday.

The other big issue with the storm is the cold! We will be close to freezing on Monday morning and a hard freeze will take place on Tuesday morning. So take your winterizing precautions this weekend. http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/10/06/winterizing-sprinklers-hard-freeze/

The storm will be a quick mover and be clearing out late Monday night.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.