An Ambitious Plan Is Behind City Road Signs That Read ‘Denver Vision Zero’

DENVER (CBS4) – In response to the alarming number of people who lost their lives on Denver streets last year (61 in 2016), the city is trying to spread a message about safety with its Vision Zero campaign.

The city initiative was first introduced over a year ago. The goal is to have no traffic deaths or serious injuries on Denver’s roadways by 2030.

“We don’t want to say Vision 10 or Vision 5. These (traffic deaths) are unacceptable and preventable,” city transporation planner Rachael Bronson said.

On Friday, city leaders laid out their plan and vision for how we’ll get to zero figure.

Building safe streets is first on that list. Street designs are to focus on safe pedestrian crossings as well as bicycle safety.

“Some of our street design ideas include things like building medians, improving traffic signals and traffic lights where we have needs,” Bronson said.

The city is also going to be taking a closer look at speeds on roads that have been flagged as high risk areas for crashes.

Federal Boulevard is one place where there is a concern. Someone was hit and badly injured Friday morning while crossing the street near West Arizona Avenue.

“(There have) been both fatal and serious injuries. Today’s crash really underscores the need to double down there,” said Bronson.

LINK: Vision Zero

While maintenance will be a major player in the shaping of the initiative, city officals also know their Vizion Zero goal is simply not possible without the public’s help, and that education will be key.

“No matter how you travel, be conscientious of others. Be aware of people walking and biking, because they are more vulnerable,” Bronson said.

Funding for Vision Zero right now is slated to come in part from revenue generated by photo enforcement tickets.