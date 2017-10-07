Truck Left Partially Dangling Off Hill In Crash On Loveland Pass

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Colorado State Patrol are urging drivers to use caution when driving in the high country after a semi truck crash on Saturday.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

The fuel tanker hit a guard rail on Highway 6 over Loveland Pass in a patch of what was described as wintry conditions in the morning. Conditions on other parts of the road were clear at the time.

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

(credit: Colorado State Patrol)

After losing control, the truck wound up partially hanging over the side of the hill.

No one was hurt, but the highway was closed for several hours.

