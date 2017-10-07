Truck Left Partially Dangling Off Hill In Crash On Loveland Pass

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials with Colorado State Patrol are urging drivers to use caution when driving in the high country after a semi truck crash on Saturday.
The fuel tanker hit a guard rail on Highway 6 over Loveland Pass in a patch of what was described as wintry conditions in the morning. Conditions on other parts of the road were clear at the time.
After losing control, the truck wound up partially hanging over the side of the hill.
No one was hurt, but the highway was closed for several hours.