Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

Filed Under: Hard Freeze, Matt Calaway, Mile-Hi Sprinklers, Sprinkler System, Winterizing

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Residents along the Front Range are getting ready for colder, wintry weather.

Snow was expected to fall in the Denver metro area on Sunday night, with the first hard freeze to hit on Monday night, according to CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 1485 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

(credit: CBS)

A hard freeze refers to a period of at least four hours of air temperatures below 25 degrees.

Homeowners started getting their sprinkler systems winterized, just in time for the first snowfall.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 1452 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

(credit: CBS)

Experts advised those who are unable to shut down sprinkler systems prior to the freeze to cover any exposed outdoor piping with an old coat or blanket and a plastic bag.

The phones were ringing non-stop Friday at Mile-Hi Sprinklers.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 665 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia followed Matt Calaway, a sprinkler technician, as he helped residents prepare for the colder days ahead.

“The most important thing about my job is to shut off the water that supplies the sprinkler system,” Calaway said.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 973 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

Matt Calaway with Mile-Hi Sprinklers (credit: CBS)

As the leaves start to fall, so will the temperatures – leaving sprinkler pipes vulnerable.

“Over the winter time, pipes underground a lot of times will become damaged from being frozen,” explained Calaway, as he hooked up an air compressor to blow the water out of the sprinkler system at a Denver home.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 1095 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

(credit: CBS)

The service can prevent costly leaks that cause underground pipes to break.

“A little bit of maintenance goes a long way,” added Mark Karla, who has his sprinklers blown out every fall before the first freeze.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 2223 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

(credit: CBS)

Sprinkler winterization was just one of several tasks on Karla’s list to bring in the new season. Other tasks included putting snow tires on his car as well as adding a few more inches of insulation to his home to keep warm air in.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 1065 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

(credit: CBS)

“We live in Colorado. If you get tired of the weather, just wait a few hours and it’s going to change,” Karla joked, of the state’s fluctuating weather trends.

winterizing sprinkling 5pkg frame 1185 Homeowners Prepare For First Hard Freeze Of Season

(credit: CBS)

To prepare for the change, homeowners are also advised to turn off the hose spigot and disconnect the hose.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Future Leaders
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch