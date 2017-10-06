Worried About Buried Sprinkler Lines? Track Soil Temps Here

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The first freeze of the season is near for many of us and that might have you wondering about protecting your sprinklers.
While above ground pipes will need immediate attention as thermometers drop below freezing, it’s a different story for buried lines.
Because the ground retains heat a lot longer than air the underground part of your system should be alright for the upcoming cold blast, but it is something you’ll want to take care of in the next few weeks.
We’re fortunate that Colorado State University operates a network of weather stations around the state that track soil temperatures.
Click here to monitor current soil temperatures at a site near you.
Soil temperatures measured at the weather stations linked above are taken from 5 centimeters (two inches) and 15 centimeters (six inches) deep.
