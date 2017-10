Trauma Response Training Offered By Local HospitalsIn the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, local hospitals are making trauma response training available to the public.

Triceratops Discovery Set In Motion By Construction Site InspectorIt was nearing the end of summer when a construction site inspector noticed something out of the corner of his eye no bigger than a quarter that turned out to be something much bigger.

VA Nurse Accused Of Swapping Fentanyl SyringesA former nurse at the Denver VA has been charged with stealing fentanyl. Investigators say it happened in 2016 and on several occasions, Lisa Marie Jones removed fentanyl from a vial and replaced it with another substance.