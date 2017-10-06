Latest Forecast: Several Huge Weather Changes Ahead Including Snow!

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Friday morning will include more fog in many areas including at DIA. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued until 9 a.m. for the Eastern Plains where some of the most dense fog is expected. Better visibility is expected before noon for everyone.

In the afternoon on Friday we have a 30% chance for showers along the Front Range. The rain will be light and should not last long. And of course some areas will not see even a single raindrop. The chance should end earlier than normal with the final raindrops expected no longer than 7 p.m.

Friday night and Saturday will be virtually crystal clear as high pressure builds over Colorado. Saturday will also be the warmest day in Denver in more than two weeks with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Sunday will also be sunny and dry but somewhat cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Then significant changes will arrive as early as Sunday evening when light rain will start falling along the Front Range. Then as much colder air invades from the northwest, the rain will change to snow and at this time we expect the snow to continue through the Monday morning commute.

Accumulation will be directly related to the speed of the storm (obviously the faster the storm is moving the less snow we’ll get). But based on the data available though Friday morning, it appears the storm will be moving very quickly. Therefore we expect only 1-3 inches of snow in metro Denver and perhaps up to 10 inches for some mountain areas. Regardless, moisture content in the snow will be relatively high and therefore we’ll be on the lookout for tree damage considering most trees still have their leaves.

It will also get considerably colder. Monday will be 35 degrees colder than Sunday and our first hard freeze of the season is expected Monday night.

Remember to winterize everything this weekend while it’s nice! Sprinkler systems, hoses, hose bibbs, swamp cooler, etc, etc!

