Kitchen Remodeling Scammer Pleads Guilty

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A man pleaded guilty to fraud for scamming at-risk adults out of money by promising to fix their kitchens.
Herman Hinojosa was charged with theft and fraud. He, along with his wife, Susan Hinojosa, owned a company called Kitchens for Less.
He pleaded guilty on Thursday as part of a plea agreement days before his trial was set to begin. He faces a maximum of 18 years in prison when he is sentenced.
Susan Hinojosa was sentenced to eight years in prison in Adams County last year.
There are 27 identified victims in the case. Collectively, they lost a total of $140,000.
Many of the victims are older or disabled and said they needed the promised remodeling work done to accommodate for disabilities.
The district attorney said most of the victims will not recoup all of their losses. Each victim is expected to receive an average of $5,000.