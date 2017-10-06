Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

Filed Under: HARP, James Excell, Music For Preemies, Music-Thanatologist, NICU, RMHC, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children

By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– At Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) in Denver, premature babies are finding music can be medicine. It is thanks to a doting grandfather who is performing mini concerts to calm the tiny babies who entered the world too early.

In her room in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), baby Brianna hears a symphony of bells and beeps. Those are the sounds of the machines in the NICU checking her breathing and body temperature.

harp therapy 5pkg frame 0 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

(credit: CBS)

But for two weeks now, music has accompanied the monitors. It’s the sound of soothing strings meant to heal.

harp therapy 5pkg frame 1101 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

James Excell (credit: CBS)

“It’s called prescriptive music,” said James Excell, a certified music-thanatologist.

They practice harp music as medicine.

harp therapy 5pkg frame 1371 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

(credit: CBS)

“Originally, at the bedside of the dying,” explained Excell.

But here, Excell sings lullabies of life. Brianna and Savannah are his granddaughters, twins born in May 12 weeks early.

harp therapy 5pkg frame 1403 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

(credit: CBS)

“It’s been a challenging four months,” said Megan Wright, daughter of Excell and mother of the twins.

Both baby girls had serious complications and surgeries. Brianna needed a tracheotomy.

harp therapy 5pkg frame 891 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

James Excell (credit: CBS)

“Sometimes I can calm the entire room,” said Excell.

He plays 15-minute sessions.

harp therapy 5pkg frame 1647 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

(credit: CBS)

“The heart rate can calm really sometimes 40 or 50 points,” Excell explained.

He thinks it helped Savannah.

harp therapy 5pkg frame 681 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

(credit: CBS)

“She was discharged on Sunday, apparently well ahead of schedule,” he said.

“I think Grandpa and his harp made a huge impact,” added Wright. “I think it triggers something in the body to create your own natural healing.”

harp therapy 5pkg frame 420 Grandfather Plays Harp To Help Preemies Heal

(credit: CBS)

Excell sees his music as support for the incredible medical staff in the NICU. It strikes a chord with the tiny babies born too early and working hard to catch up.

When word got around about Excell and his harp, other parents signed up to have him sing and play for their preemies. He will be leaving soon to go back to work in Oregon where both Excell and his wife, Elizabeth Markell, practice music-thanatology.

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Future Leaders
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch