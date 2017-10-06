Get Ready Denver, We’ll Be Going From Near 80°F To Snow This Weekend

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – In true fall style Mother Nature has a big change in store for Colorado.
A strong storm system currently near Alaska will move into the Rockies by late Sunday and it will most likely bring the first accumulating snow of the season to lower elevations.
Ahead of the storm it will be windy and warm for the weekend with highs in Denver in the 70’s to near 80°F both Saturday and Sunday.
But much colder air will arrive by Sunday night and early Monday with a chilly rain that is expected to change over to a heavy, wet snow.
As far as snow totals it’s a little too early to say how much will accumulate but it does appear up to a foot of snow is possible in the northern mountains with 1-3 inches potentially on the grassy surfaces in Denver and along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.
Because many trees still have their leaves it won’t take much accumulation to cause problems.
