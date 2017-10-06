Denver Hosts 2017 “Solar Decathlon”

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is home to his year’s “Solar Decathlon.”
The competition, open to the public, draws college students from around the U.S. and Europe to show off full-size homes they’ve built themselves.
The homes are judged on ten criteria, including being solar powered and energy efficient.
Senator Michael Bennet quizzed students on some of Denver’s biggest challenges.
“Here in Denver, a big thunderstorm or power outage would be your biggest concern, and again you can save that energy to the powerwall,” one student answered.
The first solar decathlon started in Washington, D.C. in 2002.