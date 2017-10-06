Blue Bear’s Creator Dies

DENVER (CBS4)– A sad day for the big blue bear in downtown Denver. The creator of the sculpture has died.
The bear titled “I See What You Mean” looks into the Colorado Convention Center windows in downtown Denver.
Argent died on Wednesday. He was 60 years old.
VISIT DENVER released this statement: “We were saddened to hear about the loss of Lawrence Argent, one of our most inspired minds and creator of our beloved Blue Bear. Lawrence’s work has left a lasting legacy on residents and visitors alike, one that will be felt for generations. He will be missed.”