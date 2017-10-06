‘Depriving Women Of Birth Control Coverage Jeopardizes Health’: Rep. DeGette

DENVER (CBS4)– Rep. Diana DeGette is arguing against the Trump administration’s plan to allow more employers to opt out of providing birth control coverage by claiming religious or moral objections.
“Depriving women of birth control coverage jeopardizes health and economic well-being. Women and couples use contraceptives to have healthier pregnancies, to help time births and to achieve desired family size,” said Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado.
The rules announced Friday are another step in rolling back former President Obama’s 2010 health care law by targeting requirements that most companies cover birth control as preventive care for women at no additional cost.