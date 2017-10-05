Teen Who Killed Ex-Girlfriend Sentenced To Life In Prison Plus 32 Years

By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Convicted teenage killer Tanner Flores was sentenced to life in prison plus 32 years, without the possibility of parole, on Thursday, the day after he was found guilty of first-degree murder.

Jurors found Flores, 19, guilty of kidnapping and killing his ex-girlfriend Ashley Doolittle, 18, in June 2016.

“I think there is some relief that we have come to an end,” said Ann Marie Doolittle, Ashley’s mother.

“I don’t know if justice will ever be served,” said Jeff Doolittle, Ashley’s father.

Flores, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackles, sat before a standing room only courtroom during his sentencing.

Ann Marie read a statement during the hearing. In the statement, she said Flores robbed her family of several memories.

Ann Marie said Flores took away her ability to laugh at silly arguments with her daughter.

She added her family would never be able to talk with their sister, walk down the wedding aisle with their daughter, or enjoy the horse ranch with their family as a whole.

Flores stared into the distance, as Ann Marie said she also felt bad for him as well.

Though she never said she forgave Flores, Ann Marie said the felt bad for Flores, in that his poor actions took away his opportunity at living a free life.

“There is no winner in this. We are happy we have justice for Ashley. But, in reality two families were destroyed through this process,” Ann Marie said. “My heart goes to the Flores family, as well.”

Ann Marie said she was pleased with the life sentence, and never wanted a death sentence. The Doolittle family said they didn’t want to take from Flores what he took from Ashley.

When given the opportunity to speak, Flores wished not to comment.

Now, the Doolittle’s plan to honor Ashley’s life by advocating for prevention and awareness of domestic violence with the Ashley Doolittle foundation.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4