Ground Broken On New Outlet Mall That Will Bring Jobs And Shopping

By Tori Mason
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – This time next year, the construction site at West 136th Avenue and I-25 will be full designer brands, discounted and conveniently placed in one shopping center.
The Simon Premium Outlets will bring 80 new stores to Thornton and is expected to make around $100 million in total revenue.
Simon Premium Outlets wanted to make this shopping center reflective of the Colorado lifestyle. Not only will there be discount designer fashion, but plenty of outdoors and activewear brands as well.
There’s already $350 million of new development in the Thornton area and Simon looks forward to adding to the growing economy.
“We love the Thornton market because it’s north of Denver and has easy access to I-25. The economy in this particular area is booming right now. As far as our participation goes in that, we’ll be building 350,000 square feet. Over the next year we’ll add about 500 construction jobs and when we’re fully open about 700 permanent jobs,” said Stephen Yalof, Simon Premium Outlets CEO.
In addition to the outlets, there’s also talk of several restaurants and hotels finding a place on site.
Denver Premium Outlets is expected to open Fall 2018.
