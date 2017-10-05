Pumpkin Spice Smell Sends Four To Hospital

BALTIMORE (CBS4) – It doesn’t take long for most people to get sick of pumpkin spice, but students and staff at a Baltimore high school literally got sick over the flavor on Thursday.
Cristo Rey Jesuit High School was evacuated Thursday afternoon after someone reported an unusual smell coming from the third floor.
HAZMAT crews came to investigate, and both readings came back negative for toxic substances.
A little more investigation showed the odor came from a plug-in air freshener that smelled like pumpkin spice.
Two adults and two students were taken to the hospital with nausea because of the smell. A third adult was taken to the hospital for an unrelated issue.