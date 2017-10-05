Pence Pledges U.S. Will Return To The Moon, Then Head To Mars

WASHINGTON (AP) – NASA is poised to return to the moon.
The National Space Council met for the first time since it was disbanded in 1993. There, space industry leaders say they, along with NASA, are building spaceships for a return to the moon.
They also promise that within five years, astronauts could be working around the moon and could be close to working on the moon.
“We will return AMerican astronauts to the moon, not only to leave behind footprints and flags, but to build the foundations we need to send Americans to Mars and beyond,” Vice President Mike Pence said while addressing the council.
