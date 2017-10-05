Latest Forecast: Morning Fog Then A Chance For Rain Tonight And Tomorrow

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Areas of dense fog will affect the Denver area early Thursday before lifting out by late morning. Visibility will drop to under 1/4 mile at times causing delays on the roads and at the airport. The fog will be limited to lower elevations only. The mountains and higher foothills will have no visibility issues.

Thursday afternoon will include a mix of sun and clouds as well as a small chance for rain starting around 3 p.m. Then a better chance for rain will develop after sunset as an upper level storm system passes north of Colorado. A few rumbles are thunder are also possible. The rain chances will continue through Friday afternoon before we dry out for the weekend.

And speaking of the weekend, it should be very pleasant virtually statewide. Sunny skies will prevail from the Western Slope to the Eastern Plains and temperatures will be at least a few degrees above normal for the first full weekend in October.

Then everything will abruptly change Sunday night as a powerful storm originating in Alaska makes it’s way toward Colorado.

At this time we expect a rain/snow mix in the metro area Monday and it’s possible we could see minor accumulation along the urban corridor. Temperatures will drop 30+ degrees and our first official freeze of the season in Denver is looking more and more likely for Monday night.

Drier and warmer weather should return by the middle of next week.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.