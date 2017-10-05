Colorado Universities Help Students Apply For DACA Renewal

DENVER (AP) — Universities and colleges across Colorado are helping some young immigrants renew their applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
At issue are students who were brought to the country as children and living in the country illegally but have been protected from deportation under the program enacted by the Obama administration. President Donald Trump rescinded it but those already enrolled in the program are eligible to renew their permits for another two years as long as they apply by Thursday.
Colorado Public Radio reports that many public and private universities have provided these students with legal advice and covered the renewal fees through private funds.
University officials say that they are worried the uncertainly around the program’s future could lead students to give up on their studies.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)