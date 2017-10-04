Western Governors Agree To Build Charging Station Network

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Western governors say electric vehicles will be able to travel easier across 5,000 miles of highway under a new agreement promising to build a network of charging stations in seven states.

The governors of Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming announced Wednesday they had signed a memorandum of understanding to create a regional electric vehicle plan.regional plan map frame 0 Western Governors Agree To Build Charging Station Network

According to the agreement, governors will coordinate charging station locations and create voluntary minimum standards for station operations and management.

electric vehicle corridor 12vo frame 314 Western Governors Agree To Build Charging Station Network

(credit: CBS)

Idaho Gov. C. L. “Butch” Otter says the initiative will allow locals and visitors to explore the West using the vehicle they prefer.

electric vehicle corridor 12vo frame 464 Western Governors Agree To Build Charging Station Network

(credit: CBS)

The agreement was signed at the Energy Innovation Summit hosted by the National Governors Association.

electric vehicle corridor 12vo frame 974 Western Governors Agree To Build Charging Station Network

(credit: CBS)

electric vehicle corridor 12vo frame 1304 Western Governors Agree To Build Charging Station Network

(credit: CBS)

Currently, more than 20,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are used on roads in western states

