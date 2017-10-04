Dispute Over Ski Granby Ranch Property Taxes

GRANBY, Colo. (CBS4)– Authorities have seized the Ski Granby Ranch for not paying taxes. The CEO says it’s all a misunderstanding.
Deputies arrived at the ski area on Tuesday morning and started chaining up the doors.
According to Sky-Hi Daily News, about an hour-and-a-half later, Ski Granby’s chief financial officer showed up with a check for more than $100,000. Deputies then left.
The Grand County treasurer says while the balance was paid, the ski area is still two years behind on some of its other property taxes.
The CEO says the ski area is open for business as usual.