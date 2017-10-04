5 Schools Evacuated After Natural Gas Smell Permeates Neighborhood

DENVER (CBS4)– Five schools in Denver were evacuated on Wednesday morning after the smell of natural gas permeated a southwest Denver neighborhood.
The schools evacuated include STRIVE Prep Federal, Respect Academy, Schenck Community School, Abraham Lincoln High School, Johnson Elementary School and Kunsmiller.
Kunsmiller, Johnson, and Schenck remain evacuated, but students from the other four have since been allowed to return.
One person who works at Lincoln High School in Denver Public Schools was overcome by the smell of gas.