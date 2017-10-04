Las Vegas Shooting: What We Know About Marilou Danley

CBS Local — The Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night to answer serious questions regarding what she knew about Stephen Paddock’s deadly massacre. Investigators are still piecing together the motives for the shooting that killed at least 58 people and are now focused on one thing: what do we know about Marilou Danley?

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo named the 62-year-old as a “person of interest” shortly after the mass shooting Sunday night. Danley was allegedly in the Philippines during the attack and was met by FBI agents upon her arrival at LAX.

According to reports, Danley was born in the Philippines and moved to Queensland, Australia in the 1980s. She then moved to the United States in 1989 to work as a hostess in casinos. The 62-year-old was allegedly sent to stay with her family by the shooter shortly before the massacre.

“She was sent away. She was away so that she will be not there to interfere with what he’s planning,” one of her sisters in Australia told local reporters. “She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said ‘Marilou I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines.'”

Las Vegas shooting: Marilou Danley's relatives speak out https://t.co/USBN3wnhX4 pic.twitter.com/jNkqRgWYrz — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) October 4, 2017

Paddock reportedly met Danley several years ago while she was working at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Nevada.

“He loved her. He doted on her,” the shooter’s brother, Eric Paddock said. The brother’s account drastically differs from a witness who said the 64-yer-old would verbally abuse Danley in public often.

Stephen Paddock, a reputed heavy gambler, allegedly wired nearly $100,000 to the Philippines prior to the shooting in which he took his own life. Police are looking into whether the money was intended for his girlfriend.

“No one can put the puzzles together. No one except Marilou. Because Steve is not here to talk anymore, only Marilou can maybe help,” the Danley’s sister added.