Latest Forecast: Unsettled Colorado Weather Continues Through Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After starting the day with stratus cloud cover up and down the Front Range, skies should clear considerably in the afternoon on Wednesday. The clearing should allow temperatures to climb close to 70° in the Denver area and also help destabilize the atmosphere just enough for isolated thunderstorms through Wednesday evening. The chance appears to be no higher than about 20%.

We should note the status may be much slower to clear across Northern Colorado and therefore temperatures in the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley area may stay 5-10 cooler compared to Denver.

In the mountains, plan on more sunshine than cloud cover along with warmer temperatures in the 50 and 60s. The chance for any precipitation in the high country is very small on Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will bring better chance for showers and thunderstorms to Denver and the Front Range especially on Thursday night. Rain chances may exceed 50% in some areas.

Then dry, sunny, and significantly warmer weather will prevail for the weekend particularity on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. And it’s conceivable that some metro area neighborhoods could reach 80°.

Sunday should be cooler than Saturday but we should still manage to reach at least the lower 70s in the metro area.

Then sharply colder weather will arrive Sunday night into Monday as a cold front passes over Colorado. Our first freeze of the season is expected Monday night or Tuesday night next.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.