Man Who Shot Teens As They Stole Pot Sentenced To 80 Years

DENVER (CBS4)– The man who shot two teenagers who were trying to steal his marijuana was sentenced on Wednesday to 80 years in prison.
Hammock shot and killed a teenager during a botched marijuana robbery. He was convicted in July of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, processing marijuana and cultivating marijuana.
Keylin Moseley, 15, died last October after police say he and a friend jumped a fence to get into Hammock’s backyard.
The two were apparently trying to steal marijuana plants Hammock was illegally growing.
Hammock shot from a second story bedroom window, killing Moseley and injuring another 14-year-old boy.
Colorado’s Make My Day Law does not apply since Hammock did not face a threat to his safety.
Hammock was sentenced to 80 years, the maximum combined sentence for the murder and assault convictions.