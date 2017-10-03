Best Places To Get Your Pumpkin Fix In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Fall is officially here, and out come the sweaters and boots. Of course, the best accessory for these fall staples is something flavored with pumpkin. This time of year, pumpkin and pumpkin spices appear in pastries, coffee, candy and even beer. Anyone can find a seasonal favorite with a little pumpkin flavor.

Celebrate fall by picking up something pumpkin flavored at one of these shops and restaurants.

Thump Coffee

1201 E. 13th Ave.

Denver, CO 80218

(720) 456-6648

www.thumpcoffee.com

Thump Coffee carries an array of craft brews from the Cascadia area, and its coffee is rich and full of flavor. For a little fall companion to your coffee, check out the pastry case. Thump offers pumpkin cream cheese muffins that are as flavorful as the coffee. Ask your barista to recommend a coffee flavor that will help bring out the spicy notes in the muffin. Regardless of which brew you pick, you will likely love the pumpkin muffins. Its Capitol Hill location leads to a lot of foot traffic, but the line moves pretty quickly.

Sugar Bakeshop

277 Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

(720) 458-5432

www.sugar-bakeshop.com

If pumpkin pie is your vice, you should definitely check out Sugar Bakeshop. This bakery offers sweet treats of all types, including muffins, bars, cookies and pie. The pumpkin pie is available in gluten free and vegan varieties, making it available for all to enjoy. Sugar Bakeshop is known for holiday pies that capture your favorite flavors with flaky, delicious crusts. The pumpkin popsters and paleo pumpkin cookies are also a delicious way to get your pumpkin fix without committing to an entire pie.

Cherry Bean

4059 Tejon

Denver, CO 80211

(303) 284-2512

www.cherrybeancoffee.co

If pumpkin spice lattes are your flavor, skip the chains and head to the Cherry Bean in the Highlands neighborhood. Its pumpkin spice lattes are hand crafted and pack tons of pumpkin flavor in each sip. Cherry Bean also serves matcha lattes, smoothies and a menu of lunch staples, including sandwiches and burritos. Its location is surrounded by street art and other stores, making it a great stop during the weekend. The baristas also make latte art, so you can put your latte on social media before guzzling.

Gateaux

1160 N. Speer Blvd.

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 376-0070

www.gateauxpastries.com

Gateaux is known for delectable pastries of various types and flavors, but a particular favorite is pumpkin cheesecake. The seasonal favorite marries the richness of cheesecake with the fall spiciness of pumpkin pie for a sweet treat that you will love. While you’re there, check out some of the tortes and fall cupcakes as well. If you’re interested in a custom holiday cake for your party, you can speak with the bakery about making a gorgeous creation.

Denver Beer Company

1695 Platte St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 433-2739

www.denverbeerco.com

Pumpkin flavor is not limited to pastries and coffee. It is also a popular fall flavor in seasonal brews, and the Denver Beer Company experiments with pumpkin on a seasonal basis. If you visit the taproom on Platte Street, you can watch while they brew different varieties, or simply enjoy your pumpkin beer on the patio. One of this year’s brews is the King of Jacks, an Imperial Pumpkin Ale with pumpkin spices, including nutmeg, cloves and cinnamon. This one is so good, you’ll want to take some home with you.

