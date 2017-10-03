Outdoor Downtown Plan Focuses On Downtown Parks & Spaces

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Parks and Recreation and the Downtown Denver Partnership are launching a 20 year plan aimed at enriching downtown parks and public spaces.
The Outdoor Downtown Plan focuses on investing in parks and public spaces in downtown Denver to “enhance the quality of life and create a sustainable, vibrant downtown that continues to grow,” according to a press release.
“Our downtown is more than just a series of buildings and streets, as been said already and lights it’s where we come together to enjoy culture,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.
The plan was made up of community input and includes improvements to safety and security.
Over the course of the last two years, Parks and Recreation tested different elements of the plan which include outdoor fitness classes, music events and pop-up dog parks.