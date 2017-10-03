Latest Forecast: Drier And Warmer Days Ahead

DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature at Denver International Airport dropped to 34° this morning making it our coldest start since May. Areas of fog and frost also covered parts of the Front Range especially in Boulder, Larimer and Weld Counties.

The trend for this afternoon will be clearer skies. It will also stay completely dry and temperatures will climb 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday. However we’ll remain far below our normal high of 71° on Tuesday.

Tuesday night will bring rain back to southeast Colorado and by midnight we may see a few rain drops reach as far north as a the Denver metro area. We’ll then keep a 20% chance for showers in the forecast through Wednesday morning. Then isolated thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and especially Thursday evening as warmer air slowly moves into Colorado.

