Habitat For Humanity Build ‘Very Empowering’ For Women

DENVER (CBS4) – Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver is celebrating Women Build Week.

More than 250 women came together to volunteer to build homes for those in need.

Forty of those volunteers, including eight Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, worked on a duplex in Sheriden Square.

“This entire build is funded by women all of the volunteers are women. The crew leaders are women it’s a very empowering experience,” said Jeanne Fischetti, the Director of Sponsorships with Habitat for Humanity.

Sheridan Square will have 63 new townhomes which will have two to five bedrooms and energy-efficient appliances.

