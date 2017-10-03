Cop Told Colorado Couple ‘Save Yourselves’ During Vegas Shooting

By Dominic Garcia

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Northglenn couple was about 60 feet from the stage in Las Vegas late Sunday night when a gunman started shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort.

“When it started it was just like pop-pop-pop-pop-pop-pop … and all of us thought it was fireworks,” Chad Robertson told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

chad and jennifer robertson 1 Cop Told Colorado Couple Save Yourselves During Vegas Shooting

Chad and Jennifer Robertson (credit: CBS)

He says it took as few seconds for him and his wife Jennifer to realize what was going on, but they knew something was wrong when they saw singer Jason Aldean run off the stage. The two started running away from the stage but couldn’t tell where the gunfire was coming from.

“And then we just start seeing people drop, just one after another, and the screams started,” said Chad.

The couple bounced from location to location, hiding behind a hot dog stand, and eventually a generator where an off-duty sheriff’s deputy was. When the gunshots got louder and more rapid, the deputy told them to run.

las vegas shooting Cop Told Colorado Couple Save Yourselves During Vegas Shooting

(credit: onscene.tv)

“The sheriff turned around and he had the whites of his eyes staring at us. This was the first time I could see fear in his face and he said ‘Do what you need to do, save yourselves,'” Chad told CBS4.

He and his wife would eventually find themselves in a women’s locker room in the Tropicana and looked for a place to hide.

“We started checking bathroom stalls to hide in and every single one of them was locked. But you couldn’t see anyone’s feet so I knew people were hiding in there,” Chad said.

chad and jennifer robertson 2 Cop Told Colorado Couple Save Yourselves During Vegas Shooting

CBS4’s Dominic Garcia interviews the Robertsons. (credit: CBS)

The found one last empty stall to hide in and after some time found themselves in the hotel’s convention center…something they described like a refugee camp. The Robertsons say the response from law enforcement was amazing and they thanked every officer they saw.

“I don’t know how we got through it, didn’t get hurt at all. God was with us that day for sure,” Jennifer said.

