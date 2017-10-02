LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Police: Sorority Sisters Robbed At Gunpoint

Filed Under: Boulder, Boulder Police Department, Pi Beta Phi

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three women in the Pi Beta Phi sorority say they were robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night.

Boulder police say the women were sitting inside a car outside the sorority house on 11th and Aurora Avenues when three masked men walked up to the car.

Police say the suspects yelled at the women and pointed a gun at them.

The women got out and ran away, then police say the suspects stole from the car and ran away.

Investigators say one of the suspects is described as a dark-skinned male and another was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with a light-colored long sleeve shirt underneath.

No one was hurt, and no one has been arrested.

Anyone who has more information on this case is urged to call t 303-441-3323 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch