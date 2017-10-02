Police: Sorority Sisters Robbed At Gunpoint

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Three women in the Pi Beta Phi sorority say they were robbed at gunpoint late Sunday night.
Boulder police say the women were sitting inside a car outside the sorority house on 11th and Aurora Avenues when three masked men walked up to the car.
Police say the suspects yelled at the women and pointed a gun at them.
The women got out and ran away, then police say the suspects stole from the car and ran away.
Investigators say one of the suspects is described as a dark-skinned male and another was wearing a dark colored t-shirt with a light-colored long sleeve shirt underneath.
No one was hurt, and no one has been arrested.
Anyone who has more information on this case is urged to call t 303-441-3323 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).