LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in the Colorado high country will be heavy at times through Monday afternoon. The snow level will hover close to 7,000 feet and therefore the precipitation will stay rain around Denver and all along the I-25 corridor. The metro area has a chance for rain at any time but the best chances are expected during the afternoon and early evening (between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.).

3 Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

Temperatures will also stay about 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to the weekend. That means highs in the lower 50s around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Then Monday night could become the coldest so far this season in some areas. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid and upper 30s and we’ll be on the lookout for frost particularly along the Palmer Divide in and Douglas and Elbert Counties as well across Northern Colorado including the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas.

In terms of snow in the mountains, we’ll average an additional 3-6 inches above 9,000 feet but some areas could see more. All of the northern and central mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight Monday night. So obviously be prepared for winter driving conditions in the high country through Monday evening.

25 Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

111 Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

5day Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

fall colors Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

drought monitor Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch