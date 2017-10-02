Latest Forecast: First Significant Snow Of The Season Continues For The Mountains

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Snow in the Colorado high country will be heavy at times through Monday afternoon. The snow level will hover close to 7,000 feet and therefore the precipitation will stay rain around Denver and all along the I-25 corridor. The metro area has a chance for rain at any time but the best chances are expected during the afternoon and early evening (between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.).

Temperatures will also stay about 20 degrees cooler on Monday compared to the weekend. That means highs in the lower 50s around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Then Monday night could become the coldest so far this season in some areas. Low temperatures are expected to drop into the mid and upper 30s and we’ll be on the lookout for frost particularly along the Palmer Divide in and Douglas and Elbert Counties as well across Northern Colorado including the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas.

In terms of snow in the mountains, we’ll average an additional 3-6 inches above 9,000 feet but some areas could see more. All of the northern and central mountains are under a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory through midnight Monday night. So obviously be prepared for winter driving conditions in the high country through Monday evening.

