WANTED: Forest Service Hiring Cabin Operator

SAN JUAN NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (CBS4) – Ever want to just get away and live in the mountains? Here’s your chance.
The U.S. Forest Service wants to hire someone to manage the Aspen and Glade Guard Stations in the San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado.
The employee would rent out the cabins to the public and be in charge of general maintenance of the properties including hazard tree removal and various repairs.
The Aspen Guard station is about 10 miles northeast of Mancos, while the Glade Guard Station is about 30 miles north of Cortez.
“Applicants are encouraged to provide any information related to operating historic Forest Service facilities in their application,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The employee would work under a commercial Granger Thye permit for two years. There will be an opportunity to extend that permit for another five years, depending on performance.
Applications will be accepted through Oct. 27 by 4:30 p.m.
LINK: U.S. Forest Service Guard Station Application Requirements