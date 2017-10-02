LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

WANTED: Forest Service Hiring Cabin Operator

Filed Under: Aspen Guard Station, Glade Guard Station, San Juan National Forest, U.S. Forest Service

SAN JUAN NATIONAL FOREST, Colo. (CBS4) – Ever want to just get away and live in the mountains? Here’s your chance.

The U.S. Forest Service wants to hire someone to manage the Aspen and Glade Guard Stations in the San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado.

forest service job us forest service WANTED: Forest Service Hiring Cabin Operator

(credit: USFS)

The employee would rent out the cabins to the public and be in charge of general maintenance of the properties including hazard tree removal and various repairs.

The Aspen Guard station is about 10 miles northeast of Mancos, while the Glade Guard Station is about 30 miles north of Cortez.

forest service job 2 us forest service WANTED: Forest Service Hiring Cabin Operator

(credit: USFS)

“Applicants are encouraged to provide any information related to operating historic Forest Service facilities in their application,” according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The employee would work under a commercial Granger Thye permit for two years. There will be an opportunity to extend that permit for another five years, depending on performance.

Applications will be accepted through Oct. 27 by 4:30 p.m.

LINK: U.S. Forest Service Guard Station Application Requirements

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch