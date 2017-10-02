LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Trump Orders Flags At Half-Staff For Las Vegas

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jason Aldean, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Shooting, mandalay bay, Nevada

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed and hundreds injured in the shooting Sunday night at a country music concert.

Trump issued a proclamation Monday ordering flags be flown at half-staff until sunset Oct. 6.

gettyimages 856671012 Trump Orders Flags At Half Staff For Las Vegas

U.S. President Donald Trump makes a statement on the Las Vegas mass shooting at the Diplomatic Room of the White House October 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The proclamation covers flags at the White House and all public buildings, military posts, naval stations and naval vessels throughout the United States and all territories. It also extends to embassies, military facilities and other sites overseas.

In the proclamation, Trump says the nation “is heartbroken.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch