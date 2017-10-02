Denver Deputy Director Of Safety Fired

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Deputy Director of Safety, Chris Lujan, was fired Friday according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

No immediate reason was provided for the termination.

“As with any personnel matter, we are unable to comment”, said Jenna Espinoza, Deputy Communications Director for Mayor Michael Hancock.

Daelene Mix, a spokesperson for the Manager of Safety’s Office, said she had been told Lujan was no longer employed with the MOS office but referred further questions to Hancock’s office.

Multiple sources said Lujan was summoned to the Mayor’s office late Friday afternoon and was terminated.

Hancock appointed Lujan to his position on April 1, 2014. Before that, he had served as the Deputy Director of the Office of Human Resources.

Lujan worked in the Denver City Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2010. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

In August, CBS4 reported that Lujan’s boss, Manager of Safety Stephanie O’Malley, had sought a job as a Denver judge but did not make the final cut. She declined to comment on the CBS4 report on her seeking another job.

