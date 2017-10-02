LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Denver Deputy Director Of Safety Fired

Filed Under: Chris Lujan, Department Of Safety, Michael Hancock, Stephanie O'Malley

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Deputy Director of Safety, Chris Lujan, was fired Friday according to multiple sources familiar with the situation.

No immediate reason was provided for the termination.

chris lujan Denver Deputy Director Of Safety Fired

Chris Lujan (credit: City of Denver)

“As with any personnel matter, we are unable to comment”, said Jenna Espinoza, Deputy Communications Director for Mayor Michael Hancock.

Daelene Mix, a spokesperson for the Manager of Safety’s Office, said she had been told Lujan was no longer employed with the MOS office but referred further questions to Hancock’s office.

Multiple sources said Lujan was summoned to the Mayor’s office late Friday afternoon and was terminated.

Hancock appointed Lujan to his position on April 1, 2014. Before that, he had served as the Deputy Director of the Office of Human Resources.

Lujan worked in the Denver City Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2010. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

omalley Denver Deputy Director Of Safety Fired

Denver’s Manager of Safety Stephanie O’Malley (credit: CBS)

In August, CBS4 reported that Lujan’s boss, Manager of Safety Stephanie O’Malley, had sought a job as a Denver judge but did not make the final cut. She declined to comment on the CBS4 report on her seeking another job.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch