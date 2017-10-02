LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Sen. Cory Gardner Comments After Las Vegas Attack

DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner has released a statement after the deadly attack in Las Vegas.

“My family and I are praying for the families of those injured and killed in Las Vegas last night. The horrific images we are seeing and the stories we will learn about the innocent victims that lost their lives are going to be something that this nation will never forget. May God bless the victims and thank you to our first responders for preventing further loss of life,” said Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, in a statement.

Police form a perimeter around the road leading to the Mandalay Hotel (background) after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017.
Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 others wounded when a gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in the Sunday night shooting as Stephen Paddock. Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.

Previously, the deadliest mass shooting had been an attack at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub that killed 49. Before that, the deadliest shooting in the U.S. was the 2007 attack at Virginia Tech, in which a student killed 32 people before killing himself.

  1. Dave Gestner says:
    October 2, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Instead of just praying for the victims and their families why doesn’t Senator Gardner introduce sensible gun control legislation?

