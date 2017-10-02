LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Colorado Bike Rider Hit By Police Car Dies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 30-year-old bicyclist who was hit by an unmarked Colorado Springs police car has died.

Police said Monday that Nicholas Watson, of Colorado Springs, died last Friday from injuries he sustained on Sept. 24.

The accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. at an intersection with traffic lights.

Police said the police car was traveling just under the posted 45 mph speed limit and was not responding to an emergency call.

The accident remains under investigation.

