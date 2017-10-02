Amber Alert Issued For Missing 3-Year-Old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert has been issued for William Lake, a missing 3-year-old boy.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Lake was last seen Monday morning at 11:20 a.m. southeast of Colorado Springs with David Lake, 28.
William is described as a 3-foot-tall, 50 pounds, wearing a black and white button up shirt with grey pants and white shoes.
David is described as 5-foot-8, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
The two were last seen in a blue Toyota Corolla with Colorado license plate OBP-131.