LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

No Agreement As Special Session Opens At State Capitol

Filed Under: John Hickenlooper, Kevin Grantham, Pot Taxes, RTD, SCFD, Special Session, State Capitol

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers have begun a special session intended to fix a mistake in an intricate spending law but there’s little sign of agreement.

Democratic leaders in the House say they expect the chamber to pass a fix on Monday, but its fate in the GOP-led Senate is uncertain.

special session 12vo frame 422 No Agreement As Special Session Opens At State Capitol

(credit: CBS)

Democrats in the Senate have a similar proposal but Republican leaders say a special session is wasteful. They also questioned whether a fix will violate provisions of Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights.

special session 12vo frame 482 No Agreement As Special Session Opens At State Capitol

GOP Senate President Kevin Grantham (credit: CBS)

Leaders for a handful of agencies, including Denver’s Regional Transportation District, say the spending law removed their ability to collect millions in sales taxes on recreational marijuana.

special session 12vo frame 302 No Agreement As Special Session Opens At State Capitol

(credit: CBS)

None of the agencies shared plans to cut services.

special session 12vo frame 1358 No Agreement As Special Session Opens At State Capitol

(credit: CBS)

Republicans argue that lawmakers can fix the problem during the regular session in January.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch