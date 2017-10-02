Colorado Lawmakers At Odds As Tax Fix Special Session Opens

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers concluded the first day of a special session intended to fix a mistake in an intricate spending law with few signs that a solution is coming.
The House gave initial approval to a fix on Monday but its fate in the GOP-led Senate is uncertain.
Senate Democrats had a similar proposal that Republicans voted it down in committee. Senate Republican leaders say a special session is wasteful and also question whether a fix will violate provisions of Colorado’s Taxpayers Bill of Rights.
Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered the special session and said he still hopes lawmakers can find a solution this week.
Leaders for a handful of agencies, including Denver’s Regional Transportation District, say the spending law removed their ability to collect millions in sales taxes on recreational marijuana.
