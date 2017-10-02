LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Bonfils Blood Center Encourages Donations After Las Vegas Attack

DENVER (CBS4)– The Bonfils Blood Center in Colorado is encouraging people to donate blood in the wake of the deadliest shooting in U.S. history in Las Vegas.

Bonfils says one donation can help up to three patients.

They are asking for donors of all blood types, but especially O- and O+. That’s because those are used the most in emergency situations.

Additional Resources

The following information was released by Bonfils on Monday. More information is available at Bonfils.org.

Bonfils urges both existing and first-time donors to make and keep appointments over the next several days and in the coming weeks. Visit bonfils.org or call 303-363-2300 to schedule an appointment at one of our 8 donor centers or at a mobile blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome at any of our locations. … Individuals who are as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

