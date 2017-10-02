Bolles A Big Reason Why The Broncos Run Game Is ‘On The Right Track’

By Michael Spencer

Denver Broncos 2017 first round pick Garett Bolles joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Garett Bolles has started all four games at left tackle this season and is a big reason why the Broncos running game is much improved. Denver is third best in the league through four games, averaging 143 yards on the ground.

“Our team is definitely on the right track where we’re headed,” said Bolles. “We got four great stud running backs that push us forward.”

The Broncos have struggled inside the red zone recently and are just 1-7 in their last two games. They’re currently scoring touchdowns 50 percent of the time when they get inside the red zone.

“The red zone is always something we have to improve,” said Bolles. “We trust in our coaching staff. Coach (Mike) McCoy is a great offensive coordinator. I feel like this bye week is something that’s going to be good for the whole team.”

Bolles brought his son Kingston to the show on Monday night. Kingston became an internet sensation after the draft when Bolles brought him on stage when he was selected by the Broncos.

“I told my agent I wanted to bring my son on stage because I’m a big family man,” recalled Bolles. “I was so happy I got to bring him up there and hold him up.”

The Broncos have this weekend off and will return to action on Sunday Oct. 15 when they host the New York Giants at Mile High.

