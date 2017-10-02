LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Deputies Need Help Solving Mystery After Body Found Along I-25

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Homicide detectives need help solving the mystery after the body of a woman was found on the side of the road along Interstate 25 over the weekend.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a body alongside the road in the southbound lanes of I-25 at mile marker 167 at the Greenland Exit, south of Larkspur.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Shelby Weatherly, 24.

The cause and manner of death still remain under investigation.

Some lanes of southbound I-25 were closed in the area on Saturday morning during the investigation.

body traffic backup Deputies Need Help Solving Mystery After Body Found Along I 25

(credit: Colorado Dept of Transportation)

Anyone with any information in regards to this case or anyone who witnessed any vehicles parked along SB I-25 near MM 165.5 Friday night, Sept. 29, or early Saturday morning, Sept. 30, please call our Investigations Tip Line at 303-660-7579. Those who call may remain anonymous when reporting to the tip line.

