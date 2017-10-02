LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Injured Detective Receives Action Track Chair Thanks To Donations

Filed Under: Action Track Chair, Dan Brite, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, John Adsit, MC-1 Honor Run, Parker

By Shawn Chitnis

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Family and friends celebrated Douglas County Sheriff’s  Detective Dan Brite’s recovery with the gift of an action track chair over the weekend.

The specialized wheelchair will help him be more mobile outside as he recovers from a shooting last September that injured him.

dan brite Injured Detective Receives Action Track Chair Thanks To Donations

(credit: Dan Brite)

Adsit Strong and other charities raised the money to get him an Action Track Chair on loan. The organizations are aiming to get Brite his own permanent chair by the end of the month.

The non-profit was started by Denver Police Officer John Adsit after he was run over while on duty in 2014.

brite04 Injured Detective Receives Action Track Chair Thanks To Donations

John Adsit places his hand on the shoulder of Det.
Dan Brite (credit: Dan Brite)

“I was given so much support through my incident that I don’t feel like I could ever pay enough forward for all the amazing things the community has done for me,” said Adsit.

brite03 Injured Detective Receives Action Track Chair Thanks To Donations

(credit: Dan Brite)

Adsit found the Action Track Chair and thought it was the perfect thing Brite needed to get back outdoors until he can walk under his own power again.

brite02 Injured Detective Receives Action Track Chair Thanks To Donations

(credit: Dan Brite)

The Adsit Strong organization helps first responders that was severely injured while on the job. More than $17,000 in donations helped to pay for the Action Track Chair. Other organizations like MC-1 also collected donations for Brite.

LINKS:

AdsitStrong

MC-1

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch