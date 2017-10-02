Check Out The Proposed Changes To The 16th Street Mall

DENVER (CBS4)– The latest design concepts for the 16th Street Mall are open to public comment. It’s the latest in the campaign to revitalize the Denver landmark.
The 16th Street Mall Open House is Wednesday, Oct. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at RTD, 1600 Blake Street in the Basement Board Room.
The open houses are to collect feedback from the public about the future of the 16th Street Mall.
The proposed design concepts for improvements to the 16th Street Mall include the alignment of transit lanes and the general location of the trees, lights and gathering and pedestrian space.
The mall is 35 years old and has aging infrastructure and rising maintenance costs. This, while more people are using the 16th Street Mall as Denver’s population grows.
The concepts include:
- Median Asymmetrical – Reconstruct aging Mall infrastructure, with a similar alignment: a median between bus lanes, and some blocks where pedestrian areas are asymmetrical.
- Center – Reconstruct Mall for buses to run directly down the center, with no median and with symmetrical pedestrian areas for the length of the Mall.
- Center Asymmetrical – Reconstruct Mall for buses to run directly down the center on some blocks, with no median, and some blocks with asymmetrical pedestrian areas.
- No Build — No change to the Mall — only continued infrastructure maintenance.
The proposed design concepts can be viewed at denvergov.org/themallexperience and comment can be submitted online.