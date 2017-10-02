LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: Watch CBSN for updates on the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip (Watch CBSN)

Check Out The Proposed Changes To The 16th Street Mall

Filed Under: 16th Street Mall, Blake Street, Denver Police, Denver Urban Renewal Authority, Downtown Denver Partnership, RTD

DENVER (CBS4)– The latest design concepts for the 16th Street Mall are open to public comment. It’s the latest in the campaign to revitalize the Denver landmark.

The 16th Street Mall Open House is Wednesday, Oct. 18 from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at RTD, 1600 Blake Street in the Basement Board Room.

16th street mall 4 Check Out The Proposed Changes To The 16th Street Mall

(credit: CBS)

The open houses are to collect feedback from the public about the future of the 16th Street Mall.

The proposed design concepts for improvements to the 16th Street Mall include the alignment of transit lanes and the general location of the trees, lights and gathering and pedestrian space.

16th street mall 1 Check Out The Proposed Changes To The 16th Street Mall

16th Street Mall (credit: CBS)

The mall is 35 years old and has aging infrastructure and rising maintenance costs. This, while more people are using the 16th Street Mall as Denver’s population grows.

The concepts include:

  • Median Asymmetrical – Reconstruct aging Mall infrastructure, with a similar alignment: a median between bus lanes, and some blocks where pedestrian areas are asymmetrical.
  • Center – Reconstruct Mall for buses to run directly down the center, with no median and with symmetrical pedestrian areas for the length of the Mall.
  • Center Asymmetrical – Reconstruct Mall for buses to run directly down the center on some blocks, with no median, and some blocks with asymmetrical pedestrian areas.
  • No Build — No change to the Mall — only continued infrastructure maintenance.

The proposed design concepts can be viewed at denvergov.org/themallexperience and comment can be submitted online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch