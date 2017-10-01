ROCKIES ARE IN: Rockies Make The Playoffs, Will Play In Postseason For First Time Since '09 (Full Story)

Raiders’ Carr Leaves Game After Being Shaken Up On Sack

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

DENVER (AP) — Oakland quarterback Derek Carr left the Raiders’ game at Denver late in the third quarter Sunday after being shaken up on a sack.

Carr was hit by defensive end Shelby Harris and was going down when defensive end Adam Gotsis flew in and wrapped a padded arm between his helmet and shoulder pads.

gettyimages 856396046 Raiders Carr Leaves Game After Being Shaken Up On Sack

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders looks to pass under pressure by inside linebacker Brandon Marshall #54 of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Carr remained on the ground for several moments as team trainers and medical personnel came on to the field to tend to him. He eventually was able to get up and walk off the field on his own power, holding his lower back.

He was replaced in the game by E.J Manuel.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
Body Cameras: To Protect And Record
Together 4 Colorado

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch