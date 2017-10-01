Ahead Of Broncos Game, Lynch Wearing ‘Everybody Vs Trump’ Shirt

DENVER (CBS4) – Ahead of his game against the Broncos, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was photographed wearing an anti-Donald Trump t-shirt.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted a photo of the shirt, which says “Everybody vs. Trump.”

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

Lynch has been a critic of President Donald Trump, protesting along with other players against what he sees as racial inequality in the country.

The protests began last year with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, but grew in size last weekend after President Donald Trump said players who take a knee should be fired by team owners. Trump repeated his opinion several times through week on camera and on Twitter.

If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL,or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

…our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

