Watch: Derby Makes Amazing 1-Handed TD Grab

DENVER (CBS4) – Tight end A.J. Derby made an amazing one-handed grab to put the Broncos up early in the game against the Oakland Raiders.

Running a short out and up, Derby was open near the end zone when he caught the pass from quarterback Trevor Siemian. He brought it in with the single hand, holding it like that the whole way, as he danced the sideline for the score.

Derby’s touchdown put the Broncos up 7-0 over the Raiders. At the half, the lead is holding at 10-7.

Tight end A.J. Derby #83 of the Denver Broncos crosses the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Broncos acquired Derby from the New England Patriots midway through the 2016 season.

He was drafted in the 6th round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

