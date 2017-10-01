Contrary To Reports, The Denver Broncos Are ‘Not For Sale’

DENVER (CBS4) – Contrary to some recent reports, the Denver Broncos are not for sale.
At the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders, the team released a statement saying the team will stay in the Bowlen family, and there’s no intention to make it otherwise.
Full Statement From The Denver Broncos:
“Broncos Minority Owner John Bowlen, accompanied by his advisor, indicated at our Sept. 18 board meeting that he is extremely pleased with the way the organization is being operated under Joe Ellis in the absence of his brother, Owner Pat Bowlen.
“John has never made any statements to the contrary, and at this meeting he voiced his full support for the contract extensions given to Ellis and other key team executives. John also indicated that although he is not actively looking to sell his minority, non-voting stake in the team, he recently was approached by someone who expressed interest in his share of the team.
“This afternoon, John informed multiple members of the organization that the opinions attributed to him by an anonymous source in a media report did not come from him and do not represent his views.
“As it relates to Owner Pat Bowlen’s controlling interest of the Denver Broncos, it is not for sale. The Pat Bowlen Trust is continuing to execute Pat’s succession plan with the hope of keeping the team in the Bowlen family.”