Contrary To Reports, The Denver Broncos Are ‘Not For Sale’

DENVER (CBS4) – Contrary to some recent reports, the Denver Broncos are not for sale.

At the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders, the team released a statement saying the team will stay in the Bowlen family, and there’s no intention to make it otherwise.

“This afternoon, John (Bowlen) informed multiple members of the organization that the opinions attributed to him by an anonymous source in a media report did not come from him and do not represent his views,” nor those of his brother, majority owner Pat Bowlen.

“As it relates to Owner Pat Bowlen’s controlling interest of the Denver Broncos, it is not for sale. The Pat Bowlen Trust is continuing to execute Pat’s succession plan with the hope of keeping the team in the Bowlen family.”

Full Statement From The Denver Broncos: