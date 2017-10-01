Broncos Players Lock Arms During National Anthem, Lynch Sits

ROCKIES ARE IN: Rockies Make The Playoffs, Will Play In Postseason For First Time Since '09 (Full Story)

DENVER (CBS4) – Players from both the Denver Broncos stood during the national anthem before Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

“Starting Sunday, we’ll be standing together,” the Broncos tweeted last Thursday as part of a message from the players.

While all Broncos players stood before Sunday’s game, linebacker Brandon Marshall with his fist in the air, Marshawn Lynch of the Raiders sat on the bench as he normally does, surrounded by team staff.

Denver Broncos players stand during the national anthem before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall #54 of the Denver Broncos stands and holds a fist in the air during the national anthem before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Across the league last weekend, players on all teams took a knee, locked arms, or placed a hand on a teammate’s shoulder in a show of support in a protest against what they perceive as racial inequality in the country.

Thirty-two Broncos players participated in the protest.

Other teams, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, refused to even take the field during the anthem, instead opting to stay in the locker room.

The Pittsburgh Steelers bench area stays empty during the national anthem prior to the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

The protests began last year with then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, but grew in size last weekend after President Donald Trump said players who take a knee should be fired by team owners. Trump repeated his opinion several times through week on camera and on Twitter.

“If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED,” Trump tweeted.

  1. Mark Ellegood says:
    October 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    I don’t expect the hood minded Lynch to respect anything his lineage has no freaking clue about. Self absorbed individual that will wither away once he’s done show boating his sorry ass.

